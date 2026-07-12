Cherang 2026 festival concludes in Goalpara after three days of literary, cultural and educational events

OUR CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The three-day literary, cultural and educational festival 'Cherang 2026', organised by Chandan-Shamala Library, concluded at Goalpara Town successfully after a series of vibrant programmes held from July 7 to July 9. The festival commenced on July 7 with the ceremonial hoisting of the library flag by its president, Amiya Das, followed by Shahid Tarpan (tribute to martyrs). The inaugural ceremonial lamp was illuminated by noted literary activist and courageous social worker Minu Hazarika, marking the formal opening of the event. The library's wall magazine, "Pashudhi", was inaugurated by Dr. Hasna Begum Barbhuiya, retired Associate Professor of Goalpara College. Later, Dilip Kumar Sharma, playwright and journalist, inaugurated the exhibition.

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