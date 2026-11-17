A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Sri Sri Chhath Brata Mahotsav was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion at Demow's Nitai Road Chhath Ghat on Sunday and Monday. On Sunday afternoon, the devotees thronged the ghats to perform rituals. On Monday midnight the devotees thronged the ghats and lit earthen lamps near the bank of the Demow River and prayed to Chhati Maiya. After the end of the Puja, Thekua was distributed among the people here on Monday morning. The devotees encountered difficulties due to the heavy rain on Monday morning.