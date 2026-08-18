Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka Attends Maha Rudra Yajna at Historic Shilor Khuti Shiva Temple

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MANGALDAI: Chhattisgarh Governor and former Mangaldai parliamentarian Ramen Deka on Monday attended the Maha Rudra Yajna at the historic Shilor Khuti Shiva Temple in Darrang district. The temple, believed to have been built around the 13th century, is hosting its annual two-day Shri Shri Rudra Maha Yajna.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Deka spoke on spiritual themes and said that Homa and Yajna not only bring peace of mind but also help purify the environment. He added that such rituals benefit both humanity and nature.

The day's programme began with a colourful procession from Saru Jaljali Pukhuri in the morning, followed by ceremonial ablution and the commencement of the Shri Shri Rudra Maha Yajna. Around nine priests performed the rituals according to tradition, seeking peace and prosperity for the world. The temple management committee also expressed gratitude to Governor Deka for the construction of a Bhog Ghar at the temple, funded under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme during his tenure as an MP.

Following the felicitation ceremony, a public auction was held for the sacred "Rudra Vasan" (Rudra Vastra). Priest Golap Dev Sharma of Dahi, who has served for several years at an ISKCON temple in the United States, purchased the sacred cloth for a record price of Rs 2,40,000.

The two-day annual ceremony began a day earlier. On the first night, Bor Bhatta was lit and Naam was performed. Among those who participated in the night programme were Minister Nilima Devi, newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police Sharmistha Barua and other guests.

Senior journalists Bhargab Kumar Das, Hitesh Hazarika, Hemanta Barua, Mayukh Goswami and Pranjal Sharma were also present.

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