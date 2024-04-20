Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigns for BJP candidate Dilip Saikia

KALAIGAON: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed trust in BJP candidate Dilip Saikia, who is running for the Darang-Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, and predicted that Saikia would win with a higher number of votes in this region.

“Dilip Saikia will win with more votes in this area. We hope to win 13 out of 14 seats,” CM Sarma said in a mass gathering in the Kalaigaon College playground on Friday. Moreover, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the people of Kalaigaon for coming out in large numbers during the rally on Friday. He also asserted that the State government has fulfilled its pre-poll promises be it Orunodoi scheme or 1 lakh jobs to youth. He further asserted the State government is contemplating to cover every head of the family enlisted in ration card by health and life insurance by his government. Several top guns including BTC CEM Promod Boro, EM Diganta Barua, MLA Diganta Kalita, and MLA Paramananda Rajbangshi among others joined the rally along with sitting MP and BJP candidate Dilip Saikia on Friday. More than 10,000 people attended the poll rally.

