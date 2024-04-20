Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigns for Suresh Bora at Nagaon

NAGAON: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma intensively launched a series of election campaigns for BJP candidate Suresh Bora at three different spots in Nagaon parliamentary constituency, scheduled to be held in the second phase of ongoing LS polls on April 26 and urged the voters to vote in favour of the BJP candidate on Friday.

During the day, Dr Sarma participated in three election rallies at Nagaon Bhutaigaon, Raha and Doomdooma near Batadroba respectively and sounded poll bugle against the candidates of the opposition Congress as well as AIUDF.

While addressing a rally held at Bhutaigaon Bhutai Deka playground, Dr Sarma claimed that BJP candidate Suresh Bora would certainly win in Nagaon parliamentary constituency this time as the voters of the constituency witnessed the transparent journey of progress and development in the state as well as in the country under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Taking a dig at the opposition Congress, Dr Sarma said that during the tenure of Congress, the activities of terrorism, frequent public protests or agitations stunned the routes of development as well as progress. Besides, the communal clashes or riots apparently took place between Hindus and Muslims in the country. But since the BJP came into the power under PM Narendra Modi, such negative feedback slowly disappeared from the scene, Dr Sarma added.

Elaborating the ongoing various welfare schemes sponsored by BJP led central government as well as the state government for uplift of the poor and needy people, Dr Sarma also promised that soon after the ongoing LS polls in the state, within a year, his government will generate another 50,000 new appointments for unemployed youths in the state and also bear the half part of the total educational expenditure of boys’ students while all the educational expenditures of girls’ students will be borne by their ‘Mama’.

He however said if PM Narendra Modi is voted to power for his consecutive third term, the government will initiate another 3 crores new PMAY houses for the poor people in the entire country.

During his trip to Nagaon, Dr Sarma was accompanied by local MLA Rupak Sarma, BJP district president Abhijit Nath, BJP candidate Suresh Bora, district president of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Moni Madhav Mahanta and other portfolios of district BJP.

