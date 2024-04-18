Northeast itself is witness to the Modi guarantee: PM Narendra Modi

Our Bureau

Guwahati/Nalbari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his first Lok Sabha election rally in Assam at Baruka in Nalbari on Wednesday, where he said, “Northeast itself is a witness to the Modi Guarantee, and Assam has been breaking records in development activities.”

PM Modi, while addressing a huge rally in Nalbari, said, “When Modi came in 2014, he brought with him hope. When Modi came in 2019, he brought with him belief. When Modi is here in 2024, he is bringing with him his guarantee. Northeast in itself is a witness to the Modi Guarantee, and Assam has been breaking records in development activities. The Northeast, which was given only problems by Congress, has been transformed by the BJP into a source of possibilities. Modi made efforts for peace and prosperity, but Congress fuelled separatism. The Modi government has always been giving preference to the NE in everything.”

PM Modi further said, “When I dress up in Assam’s traditional attire, I am ridiculed by the Congress. The Congress has never been serious about the feelings and emotions of the people of Assam. So, they never tried to promote Assam’s rich cultural heritage, but we have done so in terms of Sri Sankardeva, Lachit Barphukan, etc. They should understand that I am the brand ambassador of the Assamese gamosa.”

The Prime Minister was in the state to campaign for AGP alliance candidate Phani Bhusan Choudhury. In a rally in support of Choudhury, he said that the entire Barpeta region is like Baikunthadham, where Srimanta Sankardeva practised neo-Vaishnavism.

He said, “In our manifesto, we have announced that the government will bear the treatment costs of people over the age of 70 years, to the limit of Rs 5 lakh. By doing so, the family members of the elderly will be greatly relieved. We will provide free ration to the people without any discrimination, for the next five years. Our target is to provide all facilities to every eligible person, which they deserve.”

He said that Assam’s Chief Minister is doing his utmost to develop the state, working tirelessly. In achieving this, the state will be rid of the Congress for good. The votes for Congress will not enable them to form the government at the centre, he stressed. He said it is confirmed that on 4 June, they will cross the 400 mark.

Earlier, Modi started his speech in Assamese. He played the ‘Nagara’ gifted to him by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He mentioned the traditional ‘Khar’ (an alkaline dish of Assam), before citing various government schemes and assured people that every need of the public will be fulfilled by the NDA government.

