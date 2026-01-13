Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes MMUA seed money in Howraghat

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: On January 12, a significant cheque distribution programme under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) took place at Dokmoka Higher Secondary School Playground, under Howraghat LAC in Karbi Anglong district. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed Rs 10,000 as seed money (Entrepreneurship Fund grant-in-aid) to eligible women entrepreneurs from SHGs.

33,811 women beneficiaries (Nari-preneurs) received the assistance in this event. This contributes to the statewide total of 18,52,922 women empowered across 76 LACs so far, moving closer to the target of 40 lakh beneficiaries.

Dignitaries present included KAAC Chief Tuliram Ronghang, Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso, Local MLA Dorsing Ronghang, several Executive Members, MACs, District Commissioner, SSP Karbi Anglong, party workers, and other dignitaries. The event was held in a ceremonial manner and emphasized grassroots women’s empowerment, self-reliance, and the theme of ‘Empowering Women, Empowering Society’ to strengthen families and communities.

