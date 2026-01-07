CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes cheques under MMUA, launches projects in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Bokakhat is set to become the nerve centre of Assam in the next 7-8 years. An elevated corridor will begin from Bokakhat, and a tunnel road from Numaligarh to Gohpur will connect Upper Assam as well as Arunachal Pradesh. Therefore, Bokakhat will witness unprecedented development. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma made these remarks on Tuesday in Bokakhat.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday formally inaugurated the cheque distribution programme of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA) at a special event held at the public playground in Bokakhat, where financial grant cheques were distributed among 27,166 women beneficiaries of the Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency.

From the same stage, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also virtually inaugurated 22 development projects worth a total of Rs 64,583.28 lakh, to be implemented under the departments of Public Works (Roads), Public Works (Buildings), Irrigation, Health and Family Welfare, Animal Husbandry, and Veterinary. Among these, he inaugurated the beautifully constructed and heritage-rich Public Works Department Inspection Bungalow located in the heart of Bokakhat town.

The Chief Minister stated, "So far, cheques under MMUA have been distributed in 56 constituencies of the state, and today I have reached Bokakhat." He informed that 16.10 lakh women across the state have already received cheques of Rs 10,000 each under the scheme. In the next phase, another 16 lakh women will be covered, for which Rs 3,200 crore will be spent.

Although 27,000 women of the Bokakhat constituency received cheques on Tuesday, the Chief Minister announced that funds have already been approved to include an additional 2,000 women, keeping in mind the request of Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora.

In his welcome speech, Atul Bora described the day as a milestone in Bokakhat's development and said that amid the festive atmosphere of the New Year, the Chief Minister distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each to 27,000 women from 445 groups, besides gifting several development projects including the modern PWD Inspection Bungalow.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that since India's independence, no government had ever launched such a massive scheme for women.

He expressed happiness in announcing that on January 18, the foundation stone of Asia's longest flyover (34 km) will be laid in Kaziranga by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also informed that work on the Gohpur-Numaligarh tunnel under the Brahmaputra river will begin soon, with provisions for railway connectivity as well.

He further stated that in 2025 the government procured 8.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, tourism had grown unprecedentedly, industrialization had begun, and that products made by Assamese people were capturing global markets. Between 2020 and 2025, Assam's economy has grown by 45%, and if this growth rate continues for another ten years, Assam will rise to the top 10 states in the country, he concluded.

