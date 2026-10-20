Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sharma spearheads massive drive to reclaim protected forest lands

The Assam government has cleared more than 638 hectares of illegally occupied forest land across Golaghat, Hojai, and Nagaon districts following an intensive multi-day anti-encroachment campaign.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Tuesday that the operation targeted deeply entrenched illegal structures within protected ecological reserves, including the Lutumari, Borpani, and Jamuna-Moudanga reserved forests. The massive crackdown has ultimately displaced approximately 1,000 families.

"The state government will continue working tirelessly to secure the core interests of Assam and protect our forest ecosystems,"Chief Minister Sarma asserted in an official announcement.

Heavy security forces, excavators, and administrative teams carried out the operations.

While senior officials, including Hojai SSP Nirupam Hazarika, confirmed that the demolitions proceeded peacefully as many residents dismantled their own structures beforehand, minority rights groups have raised concerns over rapid displacements and the urgent need for rehabilitation. The reclaimed land is slated to immediately undergo public plantation drives to restore regional biodiversity.