Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attends BJP’s grand public meeting in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: A grand electioneering meeting of the BJP for Banargaon and Dotma constituencies was held at South Aflagaon playground on Monday where Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the meeting as the chief guest.

The scanty rains caused little disruption where Chief Minister was compelled to come to the venue by road instead of helicopter. The meeting was also attended by Minister Ashok Singhal, BJP leader and ex- Bhabesh Kalita, ex-MP, Sanjay Kisan, chairman of BKWAC Anil Basumatary and others.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said they have confirmed the winning of candidates of both Banargaon and Dotma. He said the candidates of Banargaon and Dotma-Rajib Brahma and Manaranjan Brahma who will emerge victory with highest mandate would be given EM bearth in next council government. He said there had been lack of peace in BTC during Congress rule at Dispur but after BJP coming to power in the state peace prevailed in BTC and there is no more violence and gun shots. He also said BTC received only Rs. 400 crores annually but now around 500 crores are being given. He further said the BJP will enhance the BTC fund if the BJP comes to power.

Sarma said the Kokrajhar Medical College, University, roads, infrastructures of BTC were done with the fund of Assam, not of BTC. He said Bodofa’s statue and name of a road in New Delhi have been inaugurated which was possible because of BJP’s honour towards Bodofa UN Brahma. He said that the BJP had taken action to see the Bathou Thanshali and Brahma Mandir development projects through to completion. Additionally, he stated that BJP was not opposed to the BPF or the UPPL but rather wished to continue working with them for the benefit of the BTC community as a whole.

“We want to bring meaningful solution of problems of all communities including Adivasis,” he said adding that the government of Assam will host a mega Bagurumba dance in Guwahati in December next to make a world record. He said the BJP government in Assam will start to provide dal, sugar and salt in low cost to the BPL families along with rice from November 1. He assured that they will include 5 lakh women beneficiaries of BTC for Orunodoi schemes to provide Rs. 1,250 per month and will give Rs. 250 rebate on gas cylinder refills. Additionally, he promised the matric examinees that they would receive Rs. 300 per month and Rs. 10,000 for each women's self-help group in November. We have set up free and equitable appointments for young people in Assam without charging them a peny, and the Assamese government will again create police jobs. He assured that he will start to provide financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakh to each unemployed youths. Digging both UPPL and BPF, Sarma said both the parties had been using BJP’s petrol in their vehicles and said he will be more happy if the drivers of their vehicles belonged to BJP.

He also assured that he will fulfil the demands of a Nursing College in Dotma, Kanakeswar Narzary Memorial Stadium in Serfanguri, upgrade of Aflagaon High School to Higher Secondary School, protection of Longa, Swrmanga river, Skill Centre, mini stadium at South Aflagaon, Bir Chilarai statue etc.

