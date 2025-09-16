Kokrajhar administration holds preparatory meet for peaceful Durga Puja 2025

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Kokrajhar district administration convened a meeting at the conference hall of the Election Office on Sunday to review preparations for the forthcoming Durga Puja, 2025. The meeting was attended by ADCs Subhram Aditya Bora, Kabita Deka and Wadiul Islam, Executive Magistrates, representatives of Durga Puja committees, and officials from various departments.

The meeting focused on ensuring the safe and smooth conduct of the Durga Puja celebrations. Directions were issued that all puja pandals must obtain clearance from the concerned authorities prior to installation. It was emphasized that pandals should not obstruct roads and must be equipped with CCTV cameras, fire extinguishers and separate entry and exit gates to facilitate proper crowd management. Deployment of volunteers in each pandal was also stressed.

The Puja committees have been instructed to strictly adhere to the designated route plan prepared by the police department for the idol immersion (Visarjan). It was informed that adequate police personnel will be deployed with continuous patrolling to ensure law and order throughout the festive period. Further, traffic officials were asked to diligently regulate the movement of vehicles and pedestrians for smooth passage. The SDRF team under the DDMA, equipped with lifeboats, were also asked to remain on standby to tackle any emergency situation. Moreover, stringent measures are to be enforced to prevent incidents arising from the use of intoxicants or disorderly behaviour.

The grievances and suggestions raised by the Puja committees were duly noted, and the district administration assured that necessary steps will be taken to address them so that the festival may be celebrated in a peaceful, secure, and joyous manner.

