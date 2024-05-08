Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma casts his vote: ‘BJP and its alliance partners will get good result’

Kamrup: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling station in Amingaon of Kamrup district under Barpeta Parliamentary Constituency.

After casting his vote, the Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader expressed confidence in the victory of his party and its allies in the elections and said BJP and its alliance partners will get a good result.

He also added that people will vote for progress and East India and the northeast will play a historic role in this election.

“There has been no violence or any disturbance during polls in the state. I believe that BJP and its alliance partners will get a good result. People will vote for progress in this area. East India and northeastern states will play a historic role in this election. We will see a landslide win for the Prime Minister,” he said.

The Chief Minister also thanked the people of Assam for peaceful voting, adding that the people of Assam will support a Bharat that will become Vishwa Guru and achieve the goals in ‘Amrit Kaal’.

“Today is the last day of the Assam (Lok Sabha) elections. We have completed it peacefully. We recorded almost 80 per cent voter turnout in the first two phases. I thank the whole of Assam for peaceful voting. I am sure that the people of Assam will support a Bharat that will become Vishwa Guru and achieve the goals in ‘Amrit Kaal’,” he said.

Responding to Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s remark that reservation for Muslims “should be done”, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “This was an allegation from the beginning that Congress and INDI alliance want to make reservation to ensure backdoor entry for Muslims. Today Lalu Yadav’s statement has vindicated our apprehension.”

Voting began in four parliamentary constituencies in Assam - Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri, in the third phase of polls begins on Tuesday at 7:00 am. Over 81.49 lakh voters of four parliamentary constituencies in Assam will decide the fate of 47 candidates in the third phase of polls. (ANI)

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Polling passes off peacefully in Dhubri Election District

Also watch: