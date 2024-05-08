Lok Sabha Election 2024: Polling passes off peacefully in Dhubri Election District

Dhubri: The third phase of polling in Dhubri passed off peacefully with 78% polling percentage till 5 pm. Officials on polling duty informed that polling may continue in many polling stations across three assembly constituencies in Dhubri election district till 9 pm to 10 pm and final polling percentage could only be known on Wednesday morning.

“Voter turnout in the Dhubri Election District, which encompasses three assembly constituencies, is encouraging as the percentage may surpass 85% based on the polling trend observed around 5 pm. Up to 5 p.m., more than 70% of voters in the remaining five election districts with their eight assembly segments had cast their votes,” officials said.

