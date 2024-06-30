Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Nalbari DC for extravagant lunch at Cabinet meeting

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed his strong displeasure with the Deputy Commissioner of state’s Nalbari district over the extravagant food arrangements during the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The Chief Minister, in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari district, mentioned that in spite of repeated instructions from his office to arrange simple vegetarian meals during the Cabinet Meeting held on Thursday in Nalbari, the instructions were not followed accordingly.

“Rather, elaborate arrangements were made for serving the lunch with too many items. I express my extreme displeasure at such action on your part. Henceforth, such instructions should be carried out scrupulously,” CM Sarma said in his letter to the DC Nalbari.

According to sources, the menu for the lunch contained plain rice, jeera rice, and pulao, mutton curry, special fish curry, fried fish, small fish cooked with ginger, mixed lentil soup, fried small potatoes, fried brinjal, mashed potatoes with mustard oil, sesame seed chutney, pickle, sweet yogurt, gulab jamun, among 22 other items.

Chaired by the CM, Cabinet meetings in Assam by rotation are held in different districts of the state. The state government had earlier asked all Deputy Commissioners concerned to make simple arrangements and not indulge in lavish arrangements for the visiting ministers. (IANS)

