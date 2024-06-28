Assam CM Criticizes Nalbari DC For Serving Lavish Meal During Cabinet Meeting

NALBARI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reprimanded the District Commissioner of Nalbari for not following the instructed guidelines of the meal arrangements during the cabinet meeting.
This development comes in the wake of the cabinet meeting of the Assam government which was held on June 27 in Nalbari.
Despite Assam CM's specific instructions to provide a simple vegetarian meal during the meeting, the order was not obeyed as lavish arrangements were made, featuring a variety of dishes.
CM Sarma expressed his discontent over the non-compliance and directed the Nalbari DC to adhere to directives during such events in the future.
This message was conveyed via an official communiqué which read, “Inspite of repeated instruction from this office to arrange simple vegetarian meal during the Cabinet Meeting held on 27/06/2024 at Nalbari, you have not followed the instruction accordingly. Rather, elaborate arrangements were made for serving the lunch with too many items. I express my extreme displeasure for such action in your part. Henceforth, such instruction should be carried out scrupulously.”
A whole host of items were served for lunch, the likes of which include Plain rice, jeera rice, and pulao, Mutton curry, Special fish curry, Fried fish, Small fish cooked with ginger, Mixed lentil soup, fried small potatoes, Fried brinjal, Mashed potatoes with mustard oil, Sesame seed chutney, pickle, Sweet yogurt, Gulab jamun, among the 22 other items.
This strong response from the Assam CM is a part of his mission to end the VIP culture in the state, thereby curbing unnecessary expenditure.
Earlier, the Assam CM had criticized the special treatment given to politicians in various aspects and had called for an end to it.
He had also expressed his displeasure over the restrictions imposed in traffic movements when a VIP convoy travels.