Assam CM Criticizes Nalbari DC For Serving Lavish Meal During Cabinet Meeting

NALBARI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reprimanded the District Commissioner of Nalbari for not following the instructed guidelines of the meal arrangements during the cabinet meeting.

This development comes in the wake of the cabinet meeting of the Assam government which was held on June 27 in Nalbari.

Despite Assam CM's specific instructions to provide a simple vegetarian meal during the meeting, the order was not obeyed as lavish arrangements were made, featuring a variety of dishes.