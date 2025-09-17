Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to launch women’s entrepreneurship fund

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A crucial meeting was convened on Monday at 11:00 AM in the Conference Hall of the New Secretariat Building, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Diphu, to finalize preparations for the upcoming visit of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam’s Chief Minister to West Karbi Anglong on September 28. Chaired by the Principal Secretary of KAAC, the meeting focused on ensuring seamless arrangements for the high-profile event.

The Chief Minister’s programme will take place at Waisong Stadium, Donkamokam, where he will participate in the Ceremonial Distribution of the Entrepreneurship Fund under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhijaan (MMUA) for the 111 No. Rongkhang Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

