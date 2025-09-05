Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils population cap, distributes aid to 35,000 women

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: At a massive rally at the Dhekiajuli tea garden playground on Thursday, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a two-pronged message of discipline in family planning and empowerment of women, as he rolled out a new population directive and distributed financial aid to thousands.

In a statement that immediately dominated the rally, Sarma announced that Bodo and Adivasi women would be permitted to give birth to up to four children, while women from all other communities would be restricted to three.

“Giving birth is not the work of Allah or God. It depends on men and women. Those who cross the limit will be deprived of government schemes,” the CM declared, warning that welfare benefits will be tied to compliance with the state’s demographic guidelines.

The rally also turned into a major welfare outreach. Under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), Sarma handed over the first batch of cheques, with 35,000 self-help group women receiving Rs 10,000 each to strengthen their livelihoods.

He further promised that women following the government’s guidelines would be eligible for Rs 25,000 in the next phase, and up to Rs 50,000 in future rounds of assistance.

The event, attended by thousands of supporters, was widely seen as the first major campaign show of strength for the 2026 Assembly polls. The meeting was attended by Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal, Ganesh Limbu, MLA, Borsola constituency, MP Ranjit Dutta, and most of the Sonitpur district BJP leaders.

