Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to release two landmark books on August 31

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a historic literary and academic event, two significant books will be formally released on August 31 at a function in Silchar by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The first book, ‘Srimanta Sankaradeva and Madhavdeva: A Critical Appraisal of their Philosophy and Religion,’ authored jointly by Dr Tridib Kr Goswami and Prahelika Kaushik, will focus on the critical study of the philosophical and religious vision of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva and his foremost disciple Madhavdeva. The authors emphasize that the book seeks to build a cultural and spiritual bridge between the Brahmaputra Valley and the Barak Valley, reaffirming the saints’ timeless legacy of devotion, harmony, and social reform.

The second book, ‘Exploring the vision of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay: An Endeavour towards Integral Human Development in the 21st Century,’ edited by Munni Deb Mazumder and Kinshuk Chakraborty, will reconstruct the philosophical and ideological contributions of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, with special focus on his seminal concept of Integral Humanism. The volume is expected to provide fresh insights for scholars, policymakers, and students into the domains of inclusive growth, governance, and sustainable development in contemporary India.

The release of these two landmark volumes on the same day will bring together scholars, cultural activists, policymakers, and admirers, making it a milestone occasion in Silchar.

Both books have been published by NE Books and Publishers, Silchar, Assam, a press note added here.

