Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to unveil twin statues in Silchar on Sunday

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, will undertake a two-day visit to Barak Valley on Sunday with a series of programmes.

The Chief Minister will arrive in Silchar on Sunday mainly to unveil the statues of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Rangirkhari point and freedom fighter Mangal Pandey near the SMCH bypass junction. Sarma is then set to address a public rally at Rangirkhari point after the unveiling of the statue. On his way to Silchar from the airport, Sarma will offer puja at Kanchakanti Kali mandir in Udharbond.

Later in the evening, the Chief Minister will pay a courtesy visit to former Rajya Sabha MP Late Kamalendu Bhattacharjee’s residence. Bhattacharjee had recently passed away. The itinerary includes a visit to Silchar Tennis Club too.

On September 1, Sarma will visit Patharkandi in Sribhumi to attend various official programmes. He will inaugurate the newly-built BJP Mandal office at Patharkandi.

Also Read: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes scooters to 9,704 Community Cadres

Also Watch: