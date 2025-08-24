Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visits Nagaon, inaugurates arch and statue

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma arrived in Nagaon district this evening, where he was warmly welcomed by local MLA Rupak Sarma. The Chief Minister attended a series of programs in the district, starting with the inauguration of a beautifully designed welcome arch at Dimou near Bebejia, which serves as an entrance to Nagaon town.

Later, Dr Sarma inaugurated a statue of freedom fighter and martyr Manbor Nath at Jamuguri, in the presence of a large gathering. The Chief Minister then visited the Garakhiya Than and offered prayers for the well-being of the people of Assam. The Chief Minister’s visit was attended by several dignitaries, including Minister Piyush Hazarika and Guardian Minister Koushik Roy, Nagaon MLA Rupak Sarma, and Raha MLA Shashi Kanta Das.

