Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota reviews construction of cultural project work

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota reviewed the ongoing construction work of the Batadroba Cultural Project, a flagship initiative of the Assam Government aimed at transforming the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev into a world-class spiritual and tourism hub. The project is slated for inauguration by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma later in December. Over 50,000 devotees and 2,000 artistes are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.

During his visit, Dr Kota, along with senior officials, inspected the project site, reviewed the progress of work, and assessed the overall preparedness for the Home Minister’s visit.

Dr Kota was accompanied by local MLA Rupak Sarmah, IGP Akhilesh Kumar Singh, DC Devasish Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka, and other senior officials from district as well as police administration.

