Villagers praise Assam Government for approving NH-27 compensation in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Residents of 28 villages in Dima Hasao have expressed gratitude to the Assam Government for approving over Rs 14 crore in compensation for land damaged by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) during the widening of the NH-27 section.

The compensation covers land affected beyond the Right of Way (RoW) in areas from Nrimbanglo to Harangajao, impacting 834 families. Approved in a recent Assam Cabinet meeting under a special package funded by the state, the relief addresses longstanding grievances.

To express their thanks, villagers organized a public meeting on Friday at Songpijang Youth Club in Haflong. David Keivom, president of the NC Hills Indigenous Students’ Forum (NCHISF), told reporters that the community had been demanding this compensation since 2014. “It has been finally approved by the State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma through state funds under a special package,” he said.

Also Read: Assam Government launches helpdesk for Orunodoi 3.0 beneficiaries