Assam: District road safety committee meets in Morigaon to curb accidents

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: A key meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was held today at the office of the District Commissioner, Morigaon, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Anamika Tewari. The meeting focused on reviewing and strengthening measures to prevent road accidents across the district.

The Superintending Engineer of the Public Works Roads Department, Morigaon, and member secretary of the Committee, Jinnat Ahmed, apprised the members of the decisions taken in the previous meeting and the progress made so far. Chairing the meeting, the District Commissioner directed all departments and agencies concerned to adopt strict and coordinated measures to curb road accidents. The DC highlighted special emphasis on the mandatory use of helmets by both riders and pillion riders on two-wheelers and called for strict enforcement of the same. Emphasising the importance of awareness, the District Commissioner stated that road safety is a shared responsibility of all departments as well as every conscious citizen. She also underscored the role of public representatives in sensitising the masses about road safety measures and the importance of adhering to traffic regulations. The District Commissioner further instructed that a comprehensive drive be launched among the youth for the issuance of driving licences. She stressed the importance of simplifying the licensing process and increasing public awareness about its significance. Vehicle dealers were also urged to actively contribute to promoting road safety awareness and added that adherence to traffic rules and the habit of wearing helmets must be ingrained in people’s daily lives, as this is crucial to effectively reducing road accidents.

The meeting also emphasized the installation of speed breakers at vulnerable points, wherever necessary, and the need for widespread awareness campaigns to encourage compliance with road safety norms. Among those present were Additional Superintendent of Police Anita Hazarika, Additional District Commissioner Nitisha Bora, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Sailendra Bardhan Bora, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Pritam Saikia, along with heads of various departments.

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