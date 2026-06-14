Child Labourers Rescued in Dibrugarh During Special Anti-Child Labour Drive

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: On the Occasion of World Day against Child Labour, Assam Centre for Rural Development (ACRD), in coordination with the district administration and police officials, rescued many children from child labour on Friday.

The intervention is in response to the State Government's notification to various departments and agencies to observe June as the action month against child labour, to conduct joint inspections and rescue operations in the child labour-prone areas.

The NGO also conducted awareness programmes in the district, which were attended by officials from various government departments, law enforcement agencies, community leaders, and villagers.

The rescued children had been working in various commercial establishments for several months. Preliminary findings revealed that many of them were subjected to exploitative working conditions, including long working hours, inadequate wages, and hazardous environments extremely harmful to their physical and emotional well-being.

Following the rescue operation, legal proceedings have been initiated against those responsible. Efforts are also underway to ensure the rehabilitation of the rescued children and facilitate access to compensation and other entitlements available under the law.

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