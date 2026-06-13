Tripura Intensifies Crackdown on Child Labour, Rescues Two More Minors in Agartala

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Government has launched a massive drive against the employment of child workers in hazardous occupations and rescued two more children employed in city establishments, taking the total number of rescued child labourers to three in the last one week. The rescued minors were found working at two establishments - Satyanarayan Restaurant at Battala Bazar and the Radha Krishna Servicing Centre at Fire Service Chowmuhani.

Talking to reporters, Joint Labour Commissioner Binoy Bhushan Das said such enforcement drives would continue in the coming days to identify and rescue children engaged in illegal labour activities and to ensure strict compliance with child labour laws. Earlier, on June 5, the anti-child labour enforcement team had conducted a raid and rescued a minor employed at Kajal Rekha Restaurant in Agartala's College Road area and registered an FIR against the owner of the establishment.

He said the department had noticed that many children were engaged in hazardous work at several business establishments across Agartala, which was totally inhuman and violated the provisions of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986.

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