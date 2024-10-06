Child Protection Training in Sivasagar Highlights POCSO and Juvenile Justice Acts to Safeguard Children

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Sivasagar District Child Protection Unit and Child Help Line organized a day-long block level training programme on child protection issues at the conference hall of Gaurisagar Block Development office on Friday in collaboration with District Level Service Authority, Sivasagar supported by State Child Protection Society, Assam. The training programme was anchored by social worker Prarthana Duarah while Denish Dutta, BDO, Gaurisagar Development Block and Utpal Saikia of Child Help Line spoke a few words in the inaugural session.

In the training programme, Advocates Raju Gogoi and Ganita Phukan of Sivasagar Legal Services Authority stressed on POCSO (2012) and the Juvenile Justice Act (2015) enacted for the protection of children. The resource persons urged everyone to be vigilant and aware to protect children from serious crimes.

The resource persons discussed about adoption of children and the steps to be taken to rescue children in trouble. Everyone has a duty to protect the rights of children in the society in view of the involvement of children in various forms of legal conflict. A good numbers of participants comprising from Gaon Panchayat Secretaries, Anganwadi Supervisors, Workers, Assistants, ANMs, ASHAs, Village Headmen, VDPs, Child Help Line officers and employees took part the training programme.

