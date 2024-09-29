Tinsukia Special POCSO Court sentenced one to 15 years of imprisonment

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The second consecutive day in succession, the Tinsukia Special POCSO Court witnessed another judgement on Friday in which Judge Chitra Rani Saikia sentenced Kishan Gowala to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000 under Section 4 of the POCSO Act, who committed rape on a minor girl when she had gone to the forest to pluck fruits. In default the culprit will have to undergo an additional sentence of 4 months.

According to case history, in the year 2023 the victim’s father had lodged an FIR in Margherita police station under Tinsukia district that his daughter was raped by a person named Kishan Gowala. The victim’s father in FIR stated that his daughter had gone to the forest to pluck a fruit when the culprit Kishan Gowala found her alone and raped her. The case was registered as case number 16/23 under section 4 of the POCSO Act in Margherita police station and the responsibility of investigating the case was handed over to woman SI Rajashree Buragohain. After the police filed the charge sheet, the hearing of the case started in the special POCSO court of Tinsukia under POCSO case number 33 (N) / 23. In this case, 7 witnesses and 10 evidences were presented by the prosecution and the accused was declared guilty. Advocate Banwari Lal Agarwal argued on behalf of the Government. The court also asked the government to pay Rs 50 thousand as compensation to the victim.

