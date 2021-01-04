Children of Jamugurihat shine in martial arts at Baihata Chariali

A CORRESPONDENT



JAMUGURIHAT: Tina Saikia (11) and Bijit Saikia (7), daughter and son of Krishna Saikia and Kalpana Saikia of Uddhabora Chook of Jamugurihat have brought laurels to Jamugurihat by winning silver medals in State-level kung fu competition held at Baihata Chariali recently. Tina and Bijit fought in the category of 41 and 31 kg respectively. Both the children were selected for a national competition to be held at Gujarat.

