Children, the Guardians of the Earth, Lead the Way in Environment Day Celebration Across Three Injot Centres

The day began with a meaningful discussion session, where young minds expressed their urgent desire to reclaim and protect the Earth. They called upon adults to act responsibly so that future generations may inherit clean soil, unpolluted water, and fresh air. Their voices were filled with passion and clarity, reminding all present that environmental stewardship is a collective responsibility.

Rita Gaur, a young student, voiced the frustration and hope of her generation, saying, “Humans are destroying the balance of nature and do not accept that they are in turn harming themselves. We students have to live on this earth for coming many years. Leave a good home for us, is our request to all grown-ups.”

The children then led a spirited procession through their localities, chanting powerful slogans such as “Care for the Earth,” “Plant More Trees,” and “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Refuse.” The march was not just symbolic but hands-on: participants collected plastic waste from the streets. Shockingly, within less than an hour, they had gathered several bags of discarded plastic, bringing to light the alarming extent of plastic litter in their surroundings.