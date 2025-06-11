Children, the Guardians of the Earth, Lead the Way in Environment Day Celebration Across Three Injot Centres

In a vibrant and inspiring celebration of World Environment Day, the children and adolescents of three Injot centres—Amsing in Kamrup (M), Kachugaon, and Rangagaon in Kokrajhar—joined hands with their parents and the wider community to take a strong stand against plastic pollution, echoing this year’s global theme: “Stop Plastic Pollution.” Established in 2020, Injot Trust is a non-profit organisation that works on the theme of holistic and quality education, sustainable livelihood, awareness and advocacy building on various entitlements like Government schemes, land literacy, Labour laws etc with prime target community as the Adivasis and tea workers’ community of Assam.
The day began with a meaningful discussion session, where young minds expressed their urgent desire to reclaim and protect the Earth. They called upon adults to act responsibly so that future generations may inherit clean soil, unpolluted water, and fresh air. Their voices were filled with passion and clarity, reminding all present that environmental stewardship is a collective responsibility.
Rita Gaur, a young student, voiced the frustration and hope of her generation, saying, “Humans are destroying the balance of nature and do not accept that they are in turn harming themselves. We students have to live on this earth for coming many years. Leave a good home for us, is our request to all grown-ups.”
The children then led a spirited procession through their localities, chanting powerful slogans such as “Care for the Earth,” “Plant More Trees,” and “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Refuse.” The march was not just symbolic but hands-on: participants collected plastic waste from the streets. Shockingly, within less than an hour, they had gathered several bags of discarded plastic, bringing to light the alarming extent of plastic litter in their surroundings.
Adding a touch of creativity and symbolism to the event, the children—honoured as the “Princes and Princesses of the Earth”—crafted beautiful tiaras from leaves and twigs, which they wore proudly as they cleaned the streets and spread awareness. Their artistic expressions didn’t end there; many also created thought-provoking posters and artwork reflecting environmental themes, showcasing their untapped creativity and commitment.
In a move to promote sustainable alternatives, steel water bottles were distributed to several students as a step toward reducing disposable plastic usage. Injot has pledged to provide these reusable bottles to all its students and members of the Injot community in the near future.
Jayant Murari, an adolescent participant, shared his thoughts on collective responsibility:
“Protecting the environment isn’t just one person’s job. We all have a role—us kids, our families, our schools, the community, and the government. And those with more power and resources have a greater responsibility to lead the way.”
The event also featured team games and group activities, designed to build unity and teamwork among participants. In a beautiful conclusion, each centre held musical performances where students sang songs celebrating nature, environmental protection, and the power of collaborative action and hope.
The day stood as a powerful testament to how empowered children, when supported by their communities, can lead the charge in creating a cleaner, greener world.
