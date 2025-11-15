Children’s day celebrated with enthusiasm at 1st battalion, Sonapur

GUWAHATI: Children’s Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm by 1st Battalion, Sonapur, under the gracious guidance of Smt. Vaishali Kaushik, Sandiksha President. The theme for this year’s Children’s Day is “for every child ,every right. The celebration commenced with a cheerful cake-cutting ceremony, joined by the Sandiksha President, Sandiksha members, and all the children. To mark the occasion, a Fancy Dress Competition and Debate Competition were organized, where children actively participated and showcased their talents with confidence. The event concluded with the distribution of prizes by the Sandiksha president, appreciating and encouraging every child for their enthusiastic participation. The programme created a joyful and memorable atmosphere, reflecting the true spirit of Children’s Day, stated a press release.

