Chirang DC issued election notice in respect of 31-Sidli (ST) LAC

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: The Deputy Commissioner of Chirang and Returning Officer of the district, Gautam Talukdar informed that notice of election in respect of 31-Sidli (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) has been issued.

He informed that nomination papers could be delivered by a candidate or any of his proposers to the Returning Officer in his office chamber or to Anupam Deka, ADC, Chirang and specified Assistant Returning Officer, 31- Sidli (ST) LAC in his office chamber between 11AM and 3 PM on any day other than public holiday, but not later than March 19, 2021. He added that forms of nomination papers might be obtained at the place and times mentioned above and the nomination papers would be taken up for scrutiny at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner's office at 11 AM on March 20, 2021.

The Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer of the constituency also informed that notice of withdrawal of candidature might be delivered either by the candidate or any of his proposers or by his election agent who has been authorized in writing by the candidate to deliver it to either the Returning Officer or specified Assistant Returning Officer at their respective offices before 3 PM on March 22, 2021. "In the event of the election being contested, the poll will be taken up on April 6, 2021 between the hours of 7AM and 6 PM," he further added.

