Six polling stations in Sivasagar selected as model polling stations

DEMOW/GAURISAGAR: In pursuance to the General Election to Assam Legislative Assembly 2021, the District Election Officer, Sivasagar, Bishnu Kamal Borah, through an order issued on March 11, has selected two polling stations each for the three LACs of Sivasagar Election District as Model Polling Stations.

As per the order, for 103 Amguri LAC, the selected Model Polling Stations are Auniati Hemchandra Dev HS School (E) and Auniati Hemchandra Dev HS School (W). For 107 Thowra LAC, the selected Model Polling Stations are Nitaipukhuri High School (N) and Nitaipukhuri High School (M). The Model Polling Stations selected under 108 Sivasagar LAC are ONGC LP School (N) and ONGC LP School (S).

