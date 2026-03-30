Chirang Election District Completes Second Phase of EVM Randomization

The Chirang Election District has successfully completed the second phase of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) randomization, a critical step in ensuring the transparent and impartial allocation of machines to polling stations ahead of the Assam Assembly election on April 9.

The exercise was conducted in the presence of the District Election Officer and the General Observer, with representatives of political parties also in attendance throughout the process.

Also Read: Assam elections: Second randomization of EVMs and VVPATs today in Guwahati