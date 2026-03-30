Chirang Election District Completes Second Phase of EVM Randomization

The Chirang Election District has successfully completed the second phase of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) randomization, a critical step in ensuring the transparent and impartial allocation of machines to polling stations ahead of the Assam Assembly election on April 9.
The exercise was conducted in the presence of the District Election Officer and the General Observer, with representatives of political parties also in attendance throughout the process.
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The randomization of EVMs is among the most important procedural safeguards in India's electoral process. By randomly assigning machines to specific polling stations — rather than allowing any predetermined or manual allocation — the system eliminates the possibility of targeted tampering with individual machines ahead of polling day.
The presence of political party representatives at the exercise adds an additional layer of accountability, allowing all stakeholders to witness and verify the integrity of the allocation firsthand.
Officials carried out the procedure in strict adherence to guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, the district administration confirmed.
The Chirang district administration reiterated its commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible elections, stating that all necessary steps are being taken to uphold the highest standards of electoral integrity at every stage of the process.