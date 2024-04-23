Chiripuriya Dikhow bridge damaged by rising water level in Sivasagar district

GAURISAGAR: Due to the continuous rains over the past few days, the Dikhow River’s water level has risen, cracking an under-constructed bridge on the banks of the river at Chiripuria Ghat near Gaurisagar in the Sivasagar district under No. 96 Sivasagar LAC on Sunday.

A significant number of the piles supporting the structure were washed away by rising river levels. The proposed bridge at Chiripuria Ghat connecting Konwarpur and Jakaichuk Mouzas of Sivasagar district has been lying unfinished for four years. Under the North East Infrastructure Development Scheme, the foundation for a 160.94-meter-long bridge was laid in September 2020 by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma. The foundation stone was laid in the presence of Revenue Minister Jogen Mohan, Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency MP Topon Kumar Gogoi.

Dr.Sarma opined in foundation stone-laying ceremony that the bridge will be completed within two years. But due to utter negligence of the contractors and the Public Works Department, the work is now lying defunct.

The Executive Engineer, Anupam Hazarika of Lok Nirman Department (formerly PWD) told the media that the damage was caused by the unexpected torrential rain which caused a sudden rise of the water level which eroded the portion of the soil underneath the piles. As the bridge rests on stressed cables, the damage is not very severe and can be repaired soon. The local people have demanded an inquiry alleging foul play. The snail peace work has led to many accidents, locals alleged. As monsoon is approaching, now another six months will be required to complete the work.

