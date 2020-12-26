CIT, Kokrajhar organizes workshop on sustainable women entrepreneurship

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A workshop on 'Technology for Promotion of Sustainable Women Entrepreneurship in Rural Area' was organized by Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar recently which was graced by the new Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Pramod Boro. This workshop was organized to provide a way to recognize and find more opportunities for those who have chosen to pursue their passion in perusing their own start-up in their interested areas like food, weaving, agriculture, sericulture, piggery and so on.

The themes for discussion of the workshop were- women entrepreneurship for sustainability, challenges of women entrepreneurship in rural areas, globalization on women entrepreneurship, policy for promotion of women entrepreneurship, technology and women entrepreneurship and government schemes on women entrepreneurship.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief of BTC, Pramod Boro said that in the era of globalization, entrepreneurs, particularly women, were enjoying independence in financial sectors by exploring diverse opportunities and enhancing their skills with maintenance of balance in their lives. "This leads to harmony and prosperity in the entire society in a sustainable manner. With this continuous progress, women are facing challenges also in different dimensions to reach their goal," he said, adding that it was praiseworthy that through this workshop women entrepreneurs from neighbouring areas and adopted villages of CIT Kokrajhar such as Simabargaon, Haldwibari, Tiniali, Diajijiri, Haldwibari, Owabari were invited.

The workshop was inaugurated by Chaitali Brahma, Registrar, CIT Kokrajhar. In this event, Hemanta Kumar Bharali, Assistant Manager, District Industries and Commerce Centers (DICC), Kokrajhar, Assam was invited as the resource persons. In the event, the CEM of BTR interacted with the women entrepreneurs and took record of their experiences and problems. He promised to support the women entrepreneurs and encouraged them to continue their spirit of entrepreneurship and contribute to the society.

The workshop ended with the interactions and feedbacks shared by the participants which was led by the coordinator of the programme, Dr. Manasi Buzar Baruah.





