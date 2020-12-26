SSADSU Vice-Chancellor Prof JP Verma felicitated registrar Sanjay Dutta

Staff Correspondent

Dibrugarh: Vice-Chancellor of Sri Sri Aniruddha Deva Sports University (SSADSU), Prof JP Verma, at a brief programme held in his office chamber on Thursday, felicitated Sanjay Dutta, Registrar of the university, on Dutta's achievement in putting Dibrugarh district in the third position in the State in implementation of all Panchayat and Rural Development schemes during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer (Zila Parishad), Dibrugarh.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Verma, while felicitating Dutta in presence of all the faculties and office staff, stated that the SSADSU felt proud to have such a decorated ACS officer as Registrar of the University. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in presence of the Panchayat and Rural Development Minister and other departmental officers, awarded Dutta with a trophy and an amount of Rs 1 lakh at GMC Auditorium, Guwahati recently.

