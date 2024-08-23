CIT Kokrajhar Students Celebrate Rakshabandhan by Planting Saplings, Pledging Environmental Protection

KOKRAJHAR: In a heartwarming blend of tradition and environmental consciousness, twenty students from the Central Institute of Technology (CIT), Kokrajhar marked the festival of Rakshabandhan with a pledge to protect and nurture and planted saplings at the CIT Girls’ Hostel.

The event, held in collaboration with the 135 Ecological Task Force, saw the students tying symbolic rakhis to the saplings, vowing to care for them as they would for a sibling. This innovative approach to the festival, which traditionally celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, extends the spirit of protection to the environment.

Assistant Dean of Student Affairs, Debarshi Kumar Brahma said, “We want to give a new meaning to Rakshabandhan this year by pledging to protect these saplings, we’re not only contributing to a greener campus but also fostering a sense of responsibility towards nature.” The 135 Ecological Task Force, known for its efforts in afforestation and ecological restoration, provided guidance on proper planting techniques and care for the saplings. Lt. Col. E Premjit Singh, representing the task force, commended the students’ initiative. “It’s encouraging to see young minds connecting our cultural traditions with environmental conservation,” he remarked.

As the saplings grow, they will serve as a living reminder of the students’ commitment to environmental protection, adding a new layer of meaning to the cherished festival of Rakshabandhan. The success of this event has inspired plans to make it an annual tradition, potentially expanding to include more students and a larger number of saplings in the coming years.

