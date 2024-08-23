Panigaon Higher Secondary School Honors 53 Retired Teachers in Special Ceremony Celebrating "Golden Memories

LAKHIMPUR: The whole family of Panigaon Higher Secondary School, led by Principal Jina Bhuyan, organized a special felicitation ceremony on Wednesday to honour the retired teachers and other employees of the school since its establishment till date. The event, titled as “The Vigorous Moments of Golden Memories” was held as an appreciation to the retired personalities of the school, which is one of the oldest academic institutions not only of Lakhimpur district but also of the state, for their invaluable contributions and sacrifice while leading the academic revolution in the southern part of the district.

The agenda of the event commenced with the lighting of ceremonial lamps by Paresh Borah, the founder Principal of the school and a chorus song presented by the teachers. The event was chaired by Principal Jina Bhuyan while the objective of the event was explained by Students’ Union vice-president Nripen Borah. In assistance of the teachers of the school, the felicitation programme was moderated by teachers Bhrigu Prasad Sarmah and Papul Chamuah, wherein a total of 53 retired teachers and employees of the school, including founder Principal Paresh Borah, founder Vice-Principal Roseswar Bhuyan, other retired Principals Bibi Chutiya, Ramesh Chutia, Indreswar Chutiya, Hemanta Saikia, Girindra Das, Semuel Pandu were felicitated with a cheleng sador and a specially designed memento. The family members received the felicitation on behalf of the demised teachers and employees. In connection, an interactive session among the retired teachers and incumbent teachers in cordial environment was also organized which was held under the management of ex-students-cum-senior journalists Kumud Baruah, Ranjit Kakati, Bubul Hazarika, subjects teachers Prasanta Barik and Juli Borah. Subject teacher Shyamoli Bhuyan presented a song while the students of the school organized a colourful cultural programme in honour of the felicitated teachers. A board of the names of retired teachers and employees was also unveiled in the programme by founder Principal Paresh Borah, founder Vice-Principal Roseswar Bhuyan and incumbent Principal Jina Bhuyan.

