Citizen Scientists Track Migratory Birds for World Migratory Bird Day 2026

Millions of conservationists and bird enthusiasts are mobilizing globally today, October 10, 2026, to celebrate the second peak of World Migratory Bird Day.

This year’s campaign, “Every Bird Counts – Your Observations Matter!”, focuses entirely on the power of community science to track and protect birds navigating global flyways.

Coordinated by the UN’s Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) and Environment for the Americas, the 2026 initiative highlights the role of everyday citizens.

Armed with platforms like eBird, public volunteers are generating the real-time data needed to counter habitat loss and climate disruptions. Crucially, today’s events coincide with the historic 60th anniversary of the International Waterbird Census, proving the enduring impact of collective monitoring.

In India, attention is fixed on the vital wetlands of the Central Asian Flyway. Local conservationists are urging communities to log sightings of arriving winter migrants, including the iconic Merlin and the critically endangered Spoon-billed Sandpiper.

As tracking tools evolve, experts emphasize that individual observations are no longer just a hobby—they are frontline defense data driving international biodiversity policy.