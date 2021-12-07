Citizens demand early completion of road bridge in Udalguri district

A CORRESPONDENT



TANGLA: Public Interest, a social organisation of Udalguri district has sought the attention of both Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and Assam Government towards an ignored part of the road of about 2.5 kilometres from Kahibari to Golmagaon chowk of Udalguri district which is a part of mega Rowta Udalguri Tamulpur PWD road and has exhorted the concerned government agencies to complete the road before the monsoon season. President of the organization Rewati Raman Sapkota said, "Our organisation took the feedback of a section of people living on both sides of the road who questioned the inordinate delay in construction of the road while other parts of the mega project of the road construction of this route are already completed." Purna Sarmah, a resident said that hundreds of dumpers are plying in along this incomplete road since last year but yet the road measuring about 2.5 kilometres has been mysteriously being ignored by the concerned authority. "The incomplete stretch of road is causing a lot of inconvenience to the citizens," said Nimai Chouhan, a petty businessman of the locality. The social organisation, Public Interest, has also intimated Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is also in charge of the Lok Nirman department and have exhorted him to intervene in this regard and adopt war footing measures to complete the road and RCC bridge over Golandi river before the monsoon season.

