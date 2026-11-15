Citizens Urge Comprehensive Development of Nalbari's Hatkhola Pond

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Concerned citizens have raised demands for the comprehensive development and beautification of Hatkhola Pond, located in the heart of Nalbari town, alleging that its considerable potential as a public recreational and tourism destination remains largely untapped.

Although some improvement works, including the construction of its embankments and periodic cleaning, have been undertaken over the years by the district administration and Nalbari Municipal Board, the overall condition and utilisation of the pond have seen little significant transformation, according to locals.

Nalbari district is home to several large and historic ponds, including Ganga Pukhuri at Barkuriha, Mohmora Pond at Chandkuchi, Angradhowa Pond, Bor Pukhuri at Thanpatkuchi, and the triangular pond at Gopal Bazar. However, Hatkhola Pond, despite its strategic location in the heart of Nalbari town, is considered one of the neglected water bodies in the district.

Concerned citizens believe that merely cleaning the pond from time to time is not sufficient. They have called for a comprehensive development plan that would preserve its natural surroundings and aquatic biodiversity while transforming it into an attractive destination for tourism, recreation, and social interaction.