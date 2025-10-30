Civil–military trek to Jachep Tso to pay tribute to unsung heroes of Walong battle

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: As November approaches and the mountain air turns crisp across Arunachal Pradesh’s eastern frontier, a special civil–military initiative is preparing to honour one of the most courageous yet lesser-known chapters of India’s military history.

On November 1, Team Discover Fareast will flag off a Joint Tribute Trek to Jachep Tso, dedicated to the Indian soldiers who displayed extraordinary bravery during the 1962 Battle of Walong.

Unlike a typical trekking expedition, the initiative carries a solemn purpose. It seeks to commemorate the sacrifices of the bravehearts who defended Indian territory against overwhelming odds, while simultaneously fostering deeper civilian–military understanding, promoting responsible border tourism, and showcasing the cultural wealth of the Northeast.

The organisers reaffirmed the core sentiment behind the expedition: ‘Lest we ever forget our fallen heroes.’ The three-member delegation represents the cultural ethos and youthful voice of the Northeast. Among them are Sameer Gurung from Sikkim, a proponent of slow and mindful Himalayan living, Subradip Nath from Tripura, storyteller and founder of Tales of Northeast, and Joydeep Phukan from Assam, travel content creator behind The Gypsy Chiring.

The 14-day trek will follow a historically significant route—Sheru – Malinja – Smibi – Hot Spring – Jachep Post – Jachep Tso. The trail is more than a scenic adventure as it holds the memory of a battlefield where Indian soldiers, outnumbered and ill-equipped, fought with unmatched courage to defend Walong against Chinese aggression in 1962. By retracing this path, the initiative aims to connect today’s generation with the region’s wartime history and preserve it through lived experience rather than archive alone.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Rudrangshu Roy, Board Director of Team Discover Fareast, said that the upcoming expedition reflected the organization’s commitment to preserving heritage while responsibly opening up border areas to culturally conscious travellers. He noted that such initiatives help bridge civilian–military gaps and nurture respect for the forces safeguarding the nation. Roy added that the increasing involvement of youth in tribute-based engagements was a positive sign for the Northeast and the country as a whole.

Across the region, there has been a growing effort to reclaim and highlight local histories of valour that have long remained on the margins of national attention. The Battle of Walong, though rarely featured prominently in mainstream narratives, holds a place of immense pride for the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast for the unwavering spirit shown by Indian soldiers who refused to give in. As communities prepare to observe Walong Day, the civil–military tribute trek stands as a meaningful gesture of remembrance. It seeks to ensure that the sacrifices at Walong remain etched in collective memory and inspire younger citizens to view travel not merely as recreation but as a bridge to heritage, identity, and legacy.

