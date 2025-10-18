Guwahati Biotech Park hosts bootcamp to boost innovation in Northeast

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The Guwahati Biotech Park (GBP) organized a vibrant one-day bootcamp on ‘Igniting Ideas, Empowering Innovators,’ bringing together entrepreneurs, startup mentors, researchers and students from across the region to exchange ideas and strengthen the spirit of innovation in the Northeast.

The bootcamp featured insightful sessions, including Business Idea Validation and Idea Generation by Dr Simanta Kalita, Principal Consultant, NuScocia, How to Develop the Product from Idea by Nidhi Vadhera, COO, Startup Connect Global, Developing a Business Model Canvas and Go-to-Market Strategy by Trailukya Dutta, Founder & CEO, Tholua Pratisthan, and Fundraising through Various Schemes by Dwijodas Chatterjee, Mentor and Professor, IIMCIP Kolkata.

