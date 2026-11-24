Kamrup: A Class 10 girl student has reportedly gone missing in Chhaygaon, Kamrup district, Assam, after leaving her residence for tuition classes, triggering a search by family members and local residents. The disappearance was reported on Tuesday, November 24, following local alerts circulated a day earlier.

A Class 10 student has reportedly gone missing after leaving her residence for a scheduled tuition session in Chhaygaon, Kamrup district.

The teenager did not return home following her planned tuition visit. Her disappearance prompted family members and local residents to circulate missing-person appeals and seek information about her whereabouts.

Local community missing-person appeals circulating on social media identify the missing 15-year-old girl as Shreyashri Kalita.

However, her identity has not yet been officially confirmed by Chhaygaon Police, according to the available information.

Chhaygaon Police Station, under Assam Police in Kamrup district, is the investigating police jurisdiction. Family members and residents have circulated online appeals as efforts to locate the teenager continue.

Members of the public who may have relevant information about a missing child can contact the appropriate emergency services.

The following helpline numbers:

112: Assam Police emergency helpline.

1098: National Childline helpline for children.

Anyone with information about the teenager's whereabouts can use the relevant emergency channels to alert authorities.

Several details remain unconfirmed, including the student's officially verified identity, the registration details of any police case and the outcome of CCTV verification.