Guwahati: Dr. Palmee Borthakur, sister of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, announced her temporary exit from social media on Monday, following online backlash over the sale of his Range Rover Velar. In a Facebook post from Guwahati, Assam, she apologized to fans and reiterated her focus on seeking justice for her brother.

Dr. Palmee Borthakur announced her decision to step away from social media after facing online criticism linked to the sale of her brother's luxury SUV.

In her public Facebook post, Borthakur apologized to fans and reiterated that her focus remained on seeking justice for Zubeen Garg.

Announcing her immediate departure, she wrote: "So, I am signing off from social media as of now."

Her announcement came a day after she defended the family's privacy amid the controversy surrounding the vehicle's sale. The controversy began on November 20, 2026, when Trinamool Congress leader Dulu Ahmed publicized the sale of Zubeen Garg's Range Rover Velar.

Ahmed revealed that Garima Saikia Garg, the late singer's wife, had sold the SUV to an Azara resident identified as Sonmoni Das.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS01-GA-9999, was originally purchased in March 2024 for approximately ₹2.1 crore.

The public disclosure triggered online reactions, with Borthakur subsequently defending the family's privacy on November 22.

Guwahati-based buyer Sonmoni Das purchased the Range Rover Velar following its sale by Garima Saikia Garg. Speaking to local reporters after purchasing the SUV, Das explained his emotional connection to the late singer, "I bought the car not because it is a car, but because I love dada," Das said.

His statement highlighted the personal significance he attached to owning the vehicle.

Four close friends of Zubeen Garg are working to repurchase the Range Rover Velar. Their stated objective is to preserve the vehicle at Zubeen Kshetra, the memorial site dedicated to the late singer.

The initiative comes after the November 20 disclosure of the sale and the subsequent public reaction. Despite announcing her departure from social media, Borthakur reiterated her commitment to seeking justice for her brother.

Her decision to sign off marks a temporary withdrawal from public social media engagement while the controversy surrounding the SUV and the proposed buyback continues.