Class IX & X half-yearly exams postponed in Cachar

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The District Level Internal Examination Committee (DLIEC), in consultation with the Inspector of Schools, Cachar District Circle, Silchar, has announced the postponement of the Class IX and X Half-Yearly Examinations scheduled for September 22. The decision has been taken owing to unavoidable circumstances, with a view to ensuring the smooth and fair conduct of the examination process. The directive has been formally communicated to all heads of institutions under the jurisdiction of the Inspector of Schools, CDC Silchar.

While the examinations were initially planned to be conducted as per the notified schedule, the district education authorities reviewed the situation and deemed it necessary to defer the examination of the said date. Authorities further clarified that the revised examination programme would be issued in due course, allowing adequate time for schools, students, and parents to make the necessary adjustments.

Also Read: Murder of Sonam Tamang sparks tension in Udalguri

Also Watch: