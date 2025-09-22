Murder of Sonam Tamang sparks tension in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Barely days before the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election scheduled for September 22, Udalguri district was jolted by a gruesome murder, raising fears of rising political violence in the area.

On Thursday night, Sonam Tamang, a resident of Phulbari village under Bhairabkunda police station and a known supporter of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), was allegedly lured out of his home by unidentified persons. When he did not return, his wife attempted to contact him on his mobile phone but found it switched off.

The following morning, villagers discovered a lifeless body floating in the Golandi river. Police were alerted and the deceased was identified as Sonam Tamang. Officers from Bhairabkunda police station, assisted by Udalguri Circle Officer Mantosh Chakraborty, conducted an inquest before sending the body for post-mortem examination at Udalguri Civil Hospital.

The incident came less than 24 hours after an attack on Arjun Chetri, former President of the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) Central Committee and member of the BJP’s BTC manifesto drafting panel, at Tankibasti under Dimakuchi police station, fuelling speculation of an escalating cycle of political violence.

Leaders of various organizations demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and legal support for the bereaved family. Police have taken into custody Rinku Tamang, a supporter of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), for questioning in connection with the case, and stepped up investigation, as the twin incidents have heightened political tensions and raised serious concerns over security in the run-up to the BTC polls.

