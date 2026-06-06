Class V Student Leads Protest, Prompts Garbage Clearance Near School

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TINSUKIA: A lone crusader, a class V student of Ananda Mohan Vidyapeet in Guijan, led an exemplary protest with a placard in hand and was later joined by teachers and other students on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The protest was held against the local municipal body, which had been ignoring requests for the disposal of garbage which lay right in front of the school.

The student's initiative woke up the authorities, and earth movers were promptly deployed to clear the garbage. The Gram Panchayat President was present to supervise the cleaning.

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