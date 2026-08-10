Classes Continue in Submerged Golaghat Schools as Education Officer Leads Relief and Learning Efforts

A Correspondent

Bokakhat: Schools across the state reopened on August 1 after the summer vacation. However, floods continue to affect many schools in various parts of the state, including those in the Bokakhat Sub-Division of Golaghat district. by floods. Although several school campuses remain submerged, the teaching-learning process has not come to a halt. Demonstrating their commitment and dedication to education, several teachers have continued conducting classes for students at higher ground, in local residents’ homes, or at alternative locations.

Amid this challenging situation, Bijumoni Neog, Block Primary Education Officer of the Golaghat West Block under the Bokakhat Sub-Division, personally visited several flood-affected areas by boat to assess the condition of schools under her jurisdiction. In particular, she visited several schools under the Nikori Mandal Resource Centre that had been affected by the floods, assessed the damage caused to the schools, and reviewed the ongoing teaching-learning activities. During the visits, she interacted with the students and also took part in the classes being conducted despite the floodwaters.

Meanwhile, during visits to flood-affected areas such as Tajong Kutum Middle English School, Dhanshiri Hahchara Primary School, Riri Primary School and Baligaon Primary School, she interacted with students, teachers and local residents and took stock of the various problems caused by the floods. Although the floods have disrupted the normal environment of the schools, the commitment and dedication of the teaching community towards education have demonstrated that “Floods may come, but education cannot be allowed to stop.”

The active role played by Block Primary Education Officer Bijumoni Neog, her personal visits to the affected schools to assess the situation, and her interactions with students have been widely appreciated by teachers, parents and local residents. Such leadership and humanitarian efforts have encouraged students in flood-affected areas to remain connected with their education even amid the crisis.

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