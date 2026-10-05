Classical Language Day Celebrated in Doomdooma with Focus on Assamese Heritage

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The central Classical Language Day programme of the Asam Sahitya Sabha was observed at the Rupai Satadol Sakha Sahitya Sabha (RSSSS) auditorium on Saturday under the initiative of the Tinsukia District Sahitya Sabha. More than 100 students from different schools and colleges across the district participated in a speech competition held in the morning.

The open meeting was presided over by Tinsukia District Sahitya Sabha president Lambeswar Chetia and inaugurated by vice-president Chandra Kumar Barua. District secretary Arup Kumar Changmai conducted the proceedings, while Rupai Satadol Branch president Benu Bora delivered the welcome address.

Dr Pranita Neog, Vice-Principal of Bir Raghab Moran Government Model College, spoke on “Classical Assamese Language”. Asam Sahitya Sabha president Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, the chief guest, stressed the close relationship between language, literature and culture. He said language preserves the identity of a nation and called upon the younger generation to preserve, practise and develop the Assamese language.

Asam Sahitya Sabha general secretary Debajit Bora also spoke on the contemporary relevance of language and literature.

Several office-bearers and former functionaries of the Sabha attended the programme. Prizes and certificates were distributed among the winners of the speech competition. RSSSS secretary Ratul Gogoi proposed the vote of thanks. The programme concluded with the national anthem.

Also Read: Assam: Official Language Fortnight concludes at NFR Rangiya division